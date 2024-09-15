BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 9/15/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
27 views • 7 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: There are a couple of things I wanna show you regarding September 11. Ana Kasparian goes off on the legacy media. And then the Tate brothers, believe it or not, come with an amazing breakdown of how our system actually works. Diddy is all over my Headlines this week, and the X Files are just... extra. A few Top Stories are up next and as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Kendrick Lamar Superbowl

https://x.com/WordFromKdot/status/1833870214091464788


Political Warfare

https://x.com/robbystarbuck/status/1833129925982773667


Trafficking for Dems

https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1834267889719021633


Migrant Gangs Taking Control Of US Cities

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1829629777839280308


MAHA

https://x.com/plantparadise7/status/1834378328423227673


Kate Middleton

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1833172816893505705

trumpcomedyalex joneselectionrussiavaccineisraelpalestinemusicwarconspiracybidenkamalavoteukraineharris
