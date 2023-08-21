CALL TO ACTION: The WHO's World Health Assembly Meets THIS MONTH To Decide Whether To Implement The IHR Amendment Changes.

CALL TO ACTION: The WHO's World Health Assembly Meets THIS MONTH To Decide Whether ToImplement The IHR Amendment Changes.





The World We Leave To Our Children Depends On Us PUSHING BACK On This Global Governance Agenda.

Will You Stand Up For Them Or Allow Them To Suffer?





Watch and Share This Short And Powerful Video: https://rumble.com/v2mft7c-reject-the-corrupt-w.h.o-and-choose-thegreatfreeset.html





Take Action. Join #TheGreatFreeset http://childrenshealthdefense.org/thegreatfreeset