MEDIA BAILED OUT BY GOVERNMENT! - Tyrannical Canadian Government Saves MSM AGAIN!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest bailout of the Canadian mainstream media as the CBC (which is state run) gets another 42 million dollar bailout after already receiving billions over the last couple of years from taxpayers only to get dangerous propaganda in return.
In this video, we break down how independent medias are censored in Canada as mainstream media gets more and more funding despite losing more and more viewers.
This isn't the first bailout the mainstream media has gotten, yet there are almost no news stories on this latest bailout whereas in past bailouts, there was large controversy.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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2022