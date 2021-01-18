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Kevin J Johnston At CTV Head Office - There is NO PANDEMIC Banner
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41 views • January 18, 2021
I think we all know that there's more than meets the eye and going on here in Canada and of course the world. Anybody who thinks for themselves will fully comprehend that there is no pandemic and that everything that we have been told about this pandemic is a lie designed to control our behaviour and control the economic freedom that we use to have.
CTV is one of the few major league broadcasters that we have in Canada and they are far-left and completely bought and paid for. I took my new banner which has the truth on it to their head office to interview as many people as we could.
Half the staff who work there agree with us, and half the staff agree with the lies of CTV. At least the security guards thought that we were funny!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
CTV is one of the few major league broadcasters that we have in Canada and they are far-left and completely bought and paid for. I took my new banner which has the truth on it to their head office to interview as many people as we could.
Half the staff who work there agree with us, and half the staff agree with the lies of CTV. At least the security guards thought that we were funny!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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