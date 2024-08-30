© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Supplement With Methylene Blue: Most Powerful Antioxidant - Dr. Scott Sherr
There is a ton of confusion surrounding methylene blue, a once-sold fish tank cleaner now being sold as a health supplement. Believe it or not, methylene blue is a powerful mitochondrial enhancer, electron donor, nootropic, and antioxidant. Due to its powerful effects on the mitochondria and its ability to reduce inflammation, methylene blue is showing promising effects for those with cognitive issues such as Alzheimer's.
There are a lot of so-called experts out there pontificating about methylene blue, but there are very few actual experts. I sought out Dr. Scott Sherr, a board-certified internal medicine physician certified to practice health optimization medicine (HOMe) and a hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) specialist. He is the cofounder of HOMe-SF, the first HOMe clinic in the United States, and also acts as the Chief Operating Officer of HOMe–USA. This nonprofit is creating an online HOMe education course for doctors and healthcare practitioners.
He's also the co-founder of Troscriptions TX, a company specializing in pharmaceutical-grade and precision-dosed methylene blue supplements, which really sets it apart from other methylene blue supplement companies.
Timeline
1:00 - Origin of methylene blue
7:20 - Why did methylene blue lose its popularity after the 1950’s
10:30 - Explanation of dosages
14:00 - Can kids have methylene blue?
16:50 - Fertility and methylene blue
24:30 - Methylene blue, immunity, viruses such as the C-virus
28:00 - Alzheimer’s and methylene blue
34:00 - Methylene blue and weight loss & diabetes
38:00 - What are most people getting wrong about methylene blue?
47:00 - Troscriptions calming line of formulations
57:00 - Hyperbaric Oxygen, the key to reversing aging
1:01:15 - Lightning round questions
