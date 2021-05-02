COVID DELUSIONS

BECAUSE THE PEOPLE REJECTED THE LOVE OF THE TRUTH OF GOD'S WORD, GOD TURNED THEM OVER TO DELUSIONS, SO THAT THEY WOULD BELIEVE A LIE. WHAT PHARMACEUTIXALS CALL SCIENCE IS A DEMONIC DELUSION.

Look what the Lord revealed to me today. It was like a picture that was fuzzy coming clear. I love that God loves to reason with us. He knows how our minds work and that we cannot see the whole picture. I just got a revelation about how the demonic have deceived the nation with boogeyman viruses. People act like a virus is "alive" when in truth a virus is dead waste matter of a cell that was poisoned. The wisdom of God in our DNA heals the cell that was poisoned and the damaged dna and/or rna is thrown off and that cellular waste matter with your dna/rna is called a "virus". Virus means poison in Latin. So what are people dying from? A virus? No! A virus is NEVER alive, it cannot attach to anything, it is dead waste material that your body neatly puts into a molecular soapy envelope to be disposed of through the breath or pores or digestive system.



Think...if your body produces viruses when poisoned, and when you are sick the doctor assumes it is a virus that is causing the problem, when in truth the virus is an effect of being poisoned. The test for COVID or any virus does not exist in reality, but it is effective to create the voodoo fear and curse effect. You can learn the truth on my web site about what is a virus and about the tests being a fraud. The man who created the test is now being attacked because he is exposing this fraud test for covid. www.JesusHeals.ws



The tests are all mostly a fraud and the tests are all traps. God said these words to me when I was once told I may have eye cancer and needed a test. I knew to much to fear that lie thank GOD. I told God that it was not fair, because had I not known truth, I would have been voodooed into fear. God said this to me, "THE TESTS ARE TRAPS." Tests work like voodoo. You believe the lie and die!



So the VIRUS has been created as an illusion by demonic science to be the boogeyman that kills, when in TRUTH, it is the POISON that kills. The virus take the blame when in truth pharmaceuticals are the blame and those who push pharmaceuticals are in the game of deception from hell! Then after you believe the voodoo lie that you have COVID, then doctors treat you with poisons, and speak voodoo to fear people to run to the slaughter. People are controlled by fear and the people are like sheep running to be slaughtered.



The virus "theory" of pharma religion from hell is a huge delusional scam and a hoax that these sorcerers have put upon the people. The antiCHRIST pharmaceutical corporations poison the people with medicines, vaccines, poisons in our foods, water and air, and all they have to do is blame a virus to escape murder charges.. These sorcerers of pharma are not scientists. These sorcerers of satan give different names to the virus to keep a good cover, to create enough boogeymen to keep you distracted from COMMON SENSE or Godly Wisdom.



No virus is alive, the only dna or rna that is with a virus comes from person's cell that was damaged. How can you isolate that??? So nobody is dying from any virus...people are being poisoned to death. The poisons come in many forms: Pharmaceutical medicines, radiation, bio weapons for medicines, chemicals in our foods air and water, electronic poisoning, lack of oxygen poisoning, food poisoning, bad bacteria, lack of nutrition and all that will tear down the immune system.



IN TRUTH, just know you can't catch a virus...there is no boogeyman. Keep the poisons out of the body, nourish your cells with GOD's food to strengthen cellular immunity and you can learn to walk in Divine Health. SIMPLE. God's ways are not like man's ways. Fire the pharma pushers! TRUST GOD, not science. Get a strong grip on God's TRUTH. Take the mind captive to God's Word. Take every lie and negative thought captive, subjecting it to TRUTH of God's Word. Stop fearing because it is only possible to please God with Faith. He is the GOD that heals all of your diseases. If you come out of EGYPT and stop all EGYPTIAN worldly thinking, God will not PUT ON YOU the diseases of EGYPT. By HIS STRIPES on HIS BACK you were healed. Disease is a trespass. Fear GOD ONLY. The fear of GOD is the beginning of wisdom. It is not Godly wisdom to fear man's evil reports and chase tests to find what you fear? God has not given you a "spirit" of fear, but of power and a sound mind.



There is so much wisdom God wants to share with man about how to walk in divine health, but you have to renounce your idolatry of antiCHRIST god hating medical science and seek HIM for wisdom. This link is to a doctor who has done that. www.drday.com