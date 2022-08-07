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PART II 'The Gender Agenda: An Indoctrination Of A Generation (HD)
Real Deal Media
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PART II and Conclusion of The Gender Agenda: Indoctrination of a Generation A Very Special Edition by The LOUNGE In this conclusion of 'The Gender Agenda' series, Lisa Duthie and Danielle A. continue their exposure of the Gender Agenda. Everything from the human cost and mental impact on communities. Starting with the story of a father from Canada who's daughter was altered by the B.C. Gov't and threw him in prison to set the example. +An Exclusive interview with 'Joanne' a mother who is going through this issue right now with her teenage Daughter.
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Executive Producer Dean Ryan Hosted / Written by Lisa Duthie and Danielle A. Musical Remixes by Dean Ryan
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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