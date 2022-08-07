PART II 'The Gender Agenda: An Indoctrination Of A Generation (HD)

PART II and Conclusion of The Gender Agenda: Indoctrination of a Generation A Very Special Edition by The LOUNGE In this conclusion of 'The Gender Agenda' series, Lisa Duthie and Danielle A. continue their exposure of the Gender Agenda. Everything from the human cost and mental impact on communities. Starting with the story of a father from Canada who's daughter was altered by the B.C. Gov't and threw him in prison to set the example. +An Exclusive interview with 'Joanne' a mother who is going through this issue right now with her teenage Daughter.

____________________________________________________

Executive Producer Dean Ryan Hosted / Written by Lisa Duthie and Danielle A. Musical Remixes by Dean Ryan

____________________________________________________

RDM Shows Weeknights/Saturday (7pm PT / 10pm ET) Broadcasting LIVE On: RealDealMedia.TV Rumble.com/user/RealDealMedia Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan Facebook.com/RealDealMedia YouTube.com/DeanRyanTV ____________________________________________________

Contribute to the fight against Censorship Help us keep Real Deal Media Alive Donate Today! ** @PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan ** Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan ** Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan

____________________________________________________

*Real Deal Online Store* For all your Real Deal Retail NEEDS Visit our Online Store @ RealDealMedia.TV/store Promo Code: SUMMER22 Your Purchase Fuels This Broadcast! ____________________________________________________

~Real Deal Memberships~ Become a Real Deal Member Today! Join Today at RealDealMedia.TV/membership Members get Exclusive Content, including Additional Shows, Podcasts, RDM Original Films, Music Videos and Backstage LIVE Chat. RDM Members are the architects oof this Operation. ____________________________________________________

-Real Deal Health- Get All your Health & Wellness supplies by visiting RealDealMedia.TV/brighteonstore

____________________________________________________

RDM Social Media Outlets twitter.com/TheRealDeanRyan Instagram.com/therealdealmedia Gab @DeanRyan Gettr.com/user/Jalumbo Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan Instagram.com/LisaDuthieOfficial Facebook.com/RealDealMediaTonight Flote.app/RealDealMedia

____________________________________________________

Real Deal Media Shows are archived @ Brighteon.com/channels/RealDealMedia ____________________________________________________

Real Deal Media Official Podcast Ch. Anchor.fm/realdealmedia For More Visit: www.RealDealMedia.TV