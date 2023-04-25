FERMENTED Chia! Delicious with high bioavailable minerals. Super EASY.

Why fermenting makes it better! Best easy chia recipe for high bioavailable energy from these amazing seeds. Mix fermented chia into your favorite yogurt and fruit. A good-for-your-gut, mineral-rich treat brought to you by nature's transformational fermentation process!

Various ferment starters can be used: kombucha, yogurt, whey, kefir, etc. Fermentation time depends on individual preference and local temperatures.

FULL SHOW: Right Way To Eat Your Chia Seeds | Fermented Chia Seeds, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVnYu14qwFo

BrewNourish Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BrewNourish/videos

