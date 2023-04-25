FERMENTED Chia! Delicious with high bioavailable minerals. Super EASY.

Why fermenting makes it better! Best easy chia recipe for high bioavailable energy from these amazing seeds. Mix fermented chia into your favorite yogurt and fruit. A good-for-your-gut, mineral-rich treat brought to you by nature's transformational fermentation process!
Various ferment starters can be used: kombucha, yogurt, whey, kefir, etc. Fermentation time depends on individual preference and local temperatures.
FULL SHOW: Right Way To Eat Your Chia Seeds | Fermented Chia Seeds, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVnYu14qwFo
BrewNourish Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BrewNourish/videos
~~~~~~~
BRIGHTEON Store supplements and superfoods: quality, clean, no-GMO, no-glyphosate, no-corn syrups, no-fake sweeteners, heavy metal and microbiology tested. 1% of all profits to Native American causes.
~~~~~~~
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.