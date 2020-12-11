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SSA Entitlements
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6 views • December 11, 2020
Ken Small of SSA Architecture explains the Las Vegas area entitlements and zoning process. Prior to obtaining a permit for any use, an approval from the property owner association or a neighborhood association is required. The preliminary design is then presented to planning and zoning for approval prior in obtaining a permit of the site. The architect will create construction documents to submit to the building department. Once approved, construction begins.
site: https://www.smallstudioassociates.com...
SSA Architecture
7040 Laredo Street, Suite C
Las Vegas, NV 89117
site: https://www.smallstudioassociates.com...
SSA Architecture
7040 Laredo Street, Suite C
Las Vegas, NV 89117
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