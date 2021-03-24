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SHOW NO. 62 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Feb. 3rd, 2021)
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30 views • March 24, 2021
Join Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft, FreeEnterpriseSocietyServices.org Founder Shawn O’Connor and Former IRS Special Agent and AgentForTruth.com Founder Joe Banister for this special edition episode. Among other related topics, we discussed “Covid-19” issues including censorship of medical professionals attempting to bring factual information and evidence regarding “Covid-19” vaccinations to the attention of the American people and the world.
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