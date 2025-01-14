Is America on the brink of collapse? In this thought-provoking video, we explore the warning signs that suggest the United States may be teetering on the edge of disaster. We've been lied to about so many things in America, but not only here, but all over the world. But this one thing is definitely one of the most disturbing and dangerous lies we've ever been taught. Join us as we delve into the issues that could have far-reaching consequences for this nation and the worlds people.





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH!

https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-2.creator-spring.com





WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.online





EMAIL:

[email protected]









Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.