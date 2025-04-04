Jonathan Rose: Gold or Silver? 04/04/2025

You don’t wait to buy Gold … you buy Gold in weight. Today we have Jonathan Rose back, and he gives us his expert advice in buying or selling precious metals. Should you buy gold or rather silver? Should you buy both? Today Jonathan shines a light on all our questions.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support