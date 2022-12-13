Highwire Senate Hearing (2022-12-07) Highlight Reel - THIS is the video to share (640x360)

Del Bigtree and The HighWire edited this 10 minute highlight reel from Senator Johnsons Hearing together. (on 2022-12-07) I scaled the huge 1080 video down to 640x360 to make it easier to share. Send THIS to people. In my opinion this is perfect video to share. It’s hard for people to watch the full three hour hearing, but this 10 minute highlight reel delivers a lot of the important moments. You can send this to representatives and ask them why they are not investigating. Or to school board members, or local sheriffs, or family members, you get the idea.
