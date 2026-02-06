BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Should Women Be Allowed to Be Women?
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
5 views • 19 hours ago

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments for 3 hours on Tuesday involving two lawsuits intended to force states to allow males to take over and dominate women's sports. At issue is the Title IX law that advanced girls' and women's opportunities more than just about any other law in history. Will they get it right? We'll talk about it with US Civil Rights Commissioner Peter Kirsanow!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.

📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
Typically 7-9 AM EST
🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show

Keywords
politicsdaily newsconservative talk radiobob frantzstrictly speaking
