The staged Ukraine Russia war...

This is a very well planned manipulation of humanity. The shadow world government chose the comedian from Ukraine to bring in another part of the New World Order. Have you ever wondered why Zelensky has lasted so long? Now you know why. The whole `war` has been scripted from the beginning. Hollywood is playing a major role, the special effects, the actors, the so called `media`. I never thought Putin would bow the knee to the shadow government, but on closer investigation Russia has been accelerating its Digital Identity society for years. The whole world will have to impose the digital identity and they won`t stop until it`s done.