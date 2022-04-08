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Masses of Ambulances in Dystopic China
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212 views • April 08, 2022
Ya lets not forget this one. Recorded March 19 2022. Now they got robot dogs running in empty streets barking orders at their tortured citizens.Control your super happy fun time need for freedom. Oh and don't sing. And where did China get their Communism from. Hmm oi vey. Hint, it wasn't flipin aliens.
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