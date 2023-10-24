DRUMMING UP AMERICAN SUPPORT FOR HUMAN GENOCIDE

Big alt media... At it again. I love exposing Tim Pool. It's like a hobby. Don't ya just love the attempt to normalize genocide ..? And then pretend "there's just no choice"... How disgusting. Watch him and his crew jump all over this 17 year old kid for just saying genocide is wrong for anyone on any level. Watch this. This is what it looks like when you've taken the money and have no choice but to be an unreasonable asshole. Sometimes it's JUST SO OBVIOUS... lol. Cheers. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]