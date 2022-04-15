We See You

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96 views • April 15, 2022
DOJ Targets Conservative Journalists
* How would you describe a gubment that uses its intelligence agencies and law enforcement capacity to settle scores on behalf of the head politician?
* Would that be an American system — or third world?
* This is illegal as well as immoral.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 April 2022
* How would you describe a gubment that uses its intelligence agencies and law enforcement capacity to settle scores on behalf of the head politician?
* Would that be an American system — or third world?
* This is illegal as well as immoral.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 April 2022
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