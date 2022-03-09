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This video was deleted by the CCP’s authorities.These united delivering lunch boxes had caused the students to be puked and uncomfortable in the TianJin primary school. You will get what’s happening by watching this video. The man in the video had also been arrested by the CCP’s police.