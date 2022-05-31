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Stranger Things "open a door to his secret lair" - Part 7: Piano Stargates in Media
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88 views • May 31, 2022
In this seventh installment, we feature a scene from the popular Netflix series, Stranger Things. The occult ritual that's the subject of this series is SO in our faces!
This video series shines the light on the exploitation of a piano code in media productions. The piano is being featured in connection with wormholes or stargates between realms or times, and in contexts that are the domain of the time god Janus.
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoStargateMedia_7StrangerThingsLair.mp4
Find series playlist here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
This video series shines the light on the exploitation of a piano code in media productions. The piano is being featured in connection with wormholes or stargates between realms or times, and in contexts that are the domain of the time god Janus.
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoStargateMedia_7StrangerThingsLair.mp4
Find series playlist here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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