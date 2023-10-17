Honey Roasted Cashews
- 4 cups HRS Organic Raw Cashews
- 2 tablespoon organic butter
- 2 tablespoon HRS Premium Manuka Honey
- 2 tablespoon HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar
- 1 tsp HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
1. In a saucepan, combine honey and butter.
2. Add in cashews, coconut palm sugar and salt.
3. Transfer to a lined baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes at 350F, tossing every 3-4 minutes.
4. Remove from oven and let the cashews cool.
