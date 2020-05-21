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Judy Mikovits, PhD Exposes Dr. Fauci For Contradicting Himself On Lifesaving Treatment
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14 views • May 21, 2020
This was posted by Christina Aguayo at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26kL2j5FA6Y
It is here for you because Youtube keeps taking her videos down.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26kL2j5FA6Y
It is here for you because Youtube keeps taking her videos down.
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