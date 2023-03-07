Create New Account
NWO: Plandemic depopulation & profit-making big pharma's bioweapon
Follower of Christ777
Published Yesterday |

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)

Karen Kingston, a biotech analyst and medical legal advisor, shares her thoughts on the vaccines which are nothing more than bioweapons meant to depopulate the world.

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuadepopulationbioweaponsonelohimimmanuelgodheadplandemic

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
