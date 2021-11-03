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Mayor Plots to Force-Jab Autistic Sister Using Political Power
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270 views • November 03, 2021
Stew Peters was joined by Martha and Emanuel Cortes, who say that their brother is trying to revoke Martha's guardianship of her autistic daughter so that he can inject her with the dangerous and deadly COVID shots. What's worse? That satanic brother also happens to be the Mayor, who is weaponizing his position to bully the Courts into allowing him to shoot up the vulnerable adult with the mystery substance responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans.
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Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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