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STUDENTS STAND THEIR GROUND WITH THE PRESCOTT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT IN ARIZONA | WALK OUT
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320 views • September 22, 2021
I met this amazing group of teenagers who decided to voice their concerns when it comes to their 1st amendment rights. Bryson the leader of the group has taken the initiative to lead his generation in the right direction. He is only 17 years old and is asking for both the younger and older generations to support his efforts in the battle against the tyrants in the education system.
PLEASE HELP BRYSON AND HIS GROUP OUT
TO SIGN THE PETITION GO TO:
https://www.change.org/p/prescott-wi-...
PLEASE HELP BRYSON AND HIS GROUP OUT
TO SIGN THE PETITION GO TO:
https://www.change.org/p/prescott-wi-...
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