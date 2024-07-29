Iran transferred futuristic EMP weapons to Hezbollah. The Israeli war cabinet approved plans to attack Lebanon. Turkey threatened to invade Israel. Putin warns US not to deploy more nuclear warheads in Germany. Maryland Senator made Masonic hand sign during Netanyahu’s speech to Congress. The CIA denied Trump assassin was an MK Ultra mind control subject. The Olympics blasphemed Jesus Christ. And Donald Trump and Robert Kennedy wooed crypto currency enthusiasts with big promises.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/29/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/jul-29-2024-iran-transferred-emp-weapons-to-hezbollah





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf