Mantis Vs: Ant-Wasp, Giant Waterbug, Ground Hornet #Bugjitsu
Published 16 hours ago

Mantis feedings. Mantis Vs: Ant-Wasp, Giant Waterbug, Ground Hornet. #Bugjitsu The camera got put down while the Mantis Vs Ground Hornet encounter was escorted out the back door and turned to the wild; Mantis ok, hornet flew off and did not return to digging in the moringa pot.Music credits: The Predator Soundtrack- Main title theme, Preparations: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXnAxydhZ8M

Mantis macro-photo prints available through my Fine Art America gallery, linked here: linktr.ee/mjtank108


