Mantis feedings. Mantis Vs: Ant-Wasp, Giant Waterbug, Ground Hornet. #Bugjitsu The camera got put down while the Mantis Vs Ground Hornet encounter was escorted out the back door and turned to the wild; Mantis ok, hornet flew off and did not return to digging in the moringa pot.Music credits: The Predator Soundtrack- Main title theme, Preparations: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXnAxydhZ8M
Check out previous #Mantis videos on my channel!
Mantis macro-photo prints available through my Fine Art America gallery, linked here: linktr.ee/mjtank108
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.