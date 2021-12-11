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ONTARIO MPP NICHOLLS ASKS PARLIAMENT WHY 86 STILLBIRTHS OF FULLY VACCINATED MOTHERS HAVE OCCURRED !!
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141 views • December 11, 2021
MPP Rick Nichols of Ontario recently addressed Parliament about the rising rates of stillborn children in the Province, and asked the Minister of Health, Christine Elliot, the following question:
"In the Waterloo area 86 stillbirths have occurred from January to July, and normally it is roughly 1 stillbirth every two months.
But here's the kicker. Mothers of stillbirth babies were fully vaccinated. And you have clearly said on numerous occasions that the vaccines are safe.
So minister, what do you say to the doctors who told expecting women it was OK to get fully vaccinated, and what should they tell the mothers who deliver a stillborn baby?"
Christine Elliot did not answer the question, dealing with the facts concerning so many stillborn children occurring, but instead gave the standard vaccine cult religious answer which is an appeal to authority (the vaccines are safe because we say so.)
"It is safe. It has been tested. We are recommending that women who are pregnant do receive the vaccine for the protection of themselves, protection of the baby as well.
And that has been proven, it has been accepted by the Health Canada, by the World Health Organization, by the FDA."
She never addressed the high rate of stillborn babies.
Listen to the demons start screaming in the background when he begins to talk about the shots and babies dying.
Here in the U.S., the latest update to the U.S. Government’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) happened today, and there are now 2,893 fetal deaths in VAERS following COVID-19 shots for the past year, which is more fetal deaths following ALL vaccines for the past 31 years.
So why do women continue to believe the health “authorities” that these shots are safe when all these unborn babies are dying in record numbers?
This is a religion, the vaccine cult. There is no “science” or “truth” here. Just liars and psychopaths.
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/ontario-mpp-rick-nicholls-asks-parliament-why-86-stillbirths-of-fully-vaccinated-mothers-have-occurred-2893-fetal-deaths-now-in-vaers-following-covid-shots/
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"In the Waterloo area 86 stillbirths have occurred from January to July, and normally it is roughly 1 stillbirth every two months.
But here's the kicker. Mothers of stillbirth babies were fully vaccinated. And you have clearly said on numerous occasions that the vaccines are safe.
So minister, what do you say to the doctors who told expecting women it was OK to get fully vaccinated, and what should they tell the mothers who deliver a stillborn baby?"
Christine Elliot did not answer the question, dealing with the facts concerning so many stillborn children occurring, but instead gave the standard vaccine cult religious answer which is an appeal to authority (the vaccines are safe because we say so.)
"It is safe. It has been tested. We are recommending that women who are pregnant do receive the vaccine for the protection of themselves, protection of the baby as well.
And that has been proven, it has been accepted by the Health Canada, by the World Health Organization, by the FDA."
She never addressed the high rate of stillborn babies.
Listen to the demons start screaming in the background when he begins to talk about the shots and babies dying.
Here in the U.S., the latest update to the U.S. Government’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) happened today, and there are now 2,893 fetal deaths in VAERS following COVID-19 shots for the past year, which is more fetal deaths following ALL vaccines for the past 31 years.
So why do women continue to believe the health “authorities” that these shots are safe when all these unborn babies are dying in record numbers?
This is a religion, the vaccine cult. There is no “science” or “truth” here. Just liars and psychopaths.
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/ontario-mpp-rick-nicholls-asks-parliament-why-86-stillbirths-of-fully-vaccinated-mothers-have-occurred-2893-fetal-deaths-now-in-vaers-following-covid-shots/
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