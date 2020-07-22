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Silver, the second Lock-downs will soon be upon us, and 08/22/2020 is my drop dead be prepared date.
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64 views • July 22, 2020
This is the view from Hunters Point, San Francisco. Silver, silver,
silver. Where do we go from here in this new tech, A.I., Robot enabled
world?! Why is Silver rising? Because, Silver is required in new
technology, and we are running a little low on physical Silver. The
coin shortage is phony, but it helps boost the price of Constitutional
Silver in coins. In California, the noose of the second lock-down is
continuing to tighten. Small businesses, bars, and restaurants are all
but finished here, as citizen publicly state that, after a vaccination
is developed, the present situation will go back to "normal". And
believing that everything will go back to normal, is what gives most
folks the strength to press forward today.
08/22/2020 is my be ready or drop dead date. I am preparing for the
time period, before and after the 2020 election and the price shock
after the end of the second lock-down. By this, I am saying that, my
plan is to have my groceries, and everything else together by that
date. If time a-lots after that date, for me and my wife to continue
to stack up supplies, Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Food, and cash money
beyond that date, I am going to count those gains as gravy on my meat
and potatoes.
Keep stacking, and stack now during this grace period! After the end
of the second lock-down, prices, on average items, might very well
double or triple. ~ Prof.
As the writer Michael Snyder once said; The only V-shaped recovery that
we are going to see is a V as in Venezuela style recovery.
Change is now.
***** This is the global financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China.
Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores!
We are in a bad situation. The timeline has been revealed and it
cannot be altered. Mayan Calendar date 12/21/2012 The end of the world
prophecy was misinterpreted. The truth is 7 years of feasting followed
by 7 years of famine! On 12/21/2019 we began the 7 years of famine.
Keywords for the 2020's Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Food, and Cash Money!
~Prof.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights
#professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me
here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
silver. Where do we go from here in this new tech, A.I., Robot enabled
world?! Why is Silver rising? Because, Silver is required in new
technology, and we are running a little low on physical Silver. The
coin shortage is phony, but it helps boost the price of Constitutional
Silver in coins. In California, the noose of the second lock-down is
continuing to tighten. Small businesses, bars, and restaurants are all
but finished here, as citizen publicly state that, after a vaccination
is developed, the present situation will go back to "normal". And
believing that everything will go back to normal, is what gives most
folks the strength to press forward today.
08/22/2020 is my be ready or drop dead date. I am preparing for the
time period, before and after the 2020 election and the price shock
after the end of the second lock-down. By this, I am saying that, my
plan is to have my groceries, and everything else together by that
date. If time a-lots after that date, for me and my wife to continue
to stack up supplies, Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Food, and cash money
beyond that date, I am going to count those gains as gravy on my meat
and potatoes.
Keep stacking, and stack now during this grace period! After the end
of the second lock-down, prices, on average items, might very well
double or triple. ~ Prof.
As the writer Michael Snyder once said; The only V-shaped recovery that
we are going to see is a V as in Venezuela style recovery.
Change is now.
***** This is the global financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China.
Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores!
We are in a bad situation. The timeline has been revealed and it
cannot be altered. Mayan Calendar date 12/21/2012 The end of the world
prophecy was misinterpreted. The truth is 7 years of feasting followed
by 7 years of famine! On 12/21/2019 we began the 7 years of famine.
Keywords for the 2020's Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Food, and Cash Money!
~Prof.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights
#professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me
here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
Keywords
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