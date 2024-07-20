BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hulk Hogan full speech at 2024 RNC
Professional entertainer and wrestler Hulk Hogan took the stage at Day 4 of the Republican National Convention on Thursday. Hogan called former President Trump a "real American hero." Trump has been seen wearing a bandage on his right ear following an assassination attempt during a weekend rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump's running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, made his first speech to the RNC as a vice presidential candidate on Wednesday night. This comes ahead of a speech by Trump on Thursday when he's slated to accept the GOP presidential nomination.


