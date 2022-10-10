SATAN LIED TO US ABOUT OUR ABILITY TO PREACH LIKE CHRIST. IT IS NOT IN MAN TO GUIDE HIS OWN PATH, MUCH LESS TO TELL OTHERS HOW TO LIVE! JEREMIAH 10:23; ISAIAH 55:9; EPH. 3:30.

A tremendous worldwide war and famine are close, Acts 11:28 and the fields will soon be white unto the harvest of people escaping the cities, and we all will have a choice to make. Will we fight for our food and gun men down like the moral standards of men dictate Gen. 2:17-4:12, or will we love our enemies and seek first the kingdom of God where He will provide for our needs?

Will we continue to follow the preaching of men, or will we follow the ways of the perfect preacher in these last days of the ways of men Heb. 1:2? We must choose, quickly because time is short Gen. 2:17; 3:3-5; 4:1-12; Heb. 1:2; Rev. 18:4; Dan. 2:44: 12:4? The Second coming of the Lord means that Christ will resume His reign over this world in 40 years Rev. 22:20, and that the second age of Christianity, as foreshadowed by the second temple built in 531 BC begins now! The Lord's church is back, and here is how you can accept the Lord's invitation Rev. 22:20; John 3:3-8. 1. HEAR the gospel of the kingdom that only Christ the perfect preacher can preach Matt. 4:23; John 3:3-8. 2. BELIEVE that only Christ can save us from ourselves Isaiah 55:9; Eph. 3:20; Jer. 10:23. 3. REPENT of the moral standards of men that Satan rules over the world with Acts 17:30; Rom. 5:13; Rev. 18:4. 4. CONFESS what the antichrist denies, that Christ is the only mediator between God and man 1 Tim. 2:5; 1 Cor. 2:11. 5. BE BORN OF THE WATER AND SPIRIT. We have had no choice and have been offering to God a strange fire/spirit for 1680 years Lev. 10:1-3; 2 Thess. 2:3-11, now we can obey the Bible from God and accept the Lord's invitation and sanctify and glorify the Lord and not men Rev. 22:20; Hab. 2:20; Acts 2:40! I will be glad to work with you on us getting started preparing. We will need communications radios (my call N5RKS), Bibles, generators to run on gasifiers, batteries, solar panels, wind generators, but our time online, power grids, monies, and transportation are limited. Starlink, power grids, banking systems, etc. all are already under heavy attack in the present distress. therodofiron.org http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan 806-216-1161