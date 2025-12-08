BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Drone operators of Unmanned Systems Forces start new week
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
86 views • 1 day ago

Drone operators of Unmanned Systems Forces start new week

00:00 The Yug Group of Forces' UAV teams as part of the Volki volunteer brigade hit a Krab self-propelled artillery system in Kramatorsk-Slavyansk direction.

00:09 The Southern MD's UAV operators thwarted a rotation of AFU servicemen near Konstantinovka. As a result of the attack, a Kozak enemy armoured vehicle was neutralised. 

00:14 The Zapad Group of Forces' FPV drone teams neutralised two enemy pickup trucks in Kupyansk direction.

00:24 The Sever Group of Forces' UAV operators eliminated AFU strongholds, manpower, and hardware in Kharkov region.

00:45 The Vostok Group of Forces' strike drones burned down one HMMWV armoured vehicle and pickup trucks of the enemy in Zaporozhye region.

00:54 The Tsentr Group of Forces' UAV operators of the 51st Guards Combined Arms Army are engaged in the systematic neutralisation of AFU manpower and scattered formations near Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).

01:13 The Sever Group of Forces' drones ensured delivery of supplies and ammunition to assault detachments deployed on forward positions in Kharkov region.

01:33 The 106th Airborne Division's KVN-23 FPV drone teams eliminated an armoured personnel carrier, an electronic warfare station, a communication antenna, and AFU personnel in the special military operation zone.

@MoD

Adding, about the S.2296 - National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal 2026, 119th Congress: 

The US plans to allocate $400 million for military support to Ukraine next year,according to the draft defense budget for the 2026 fiscal year, published on the Congress website. The same amount is also planned for 2027.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/2296/text

