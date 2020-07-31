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IS THIS THE NEW NORMAL EVERY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION YEAR?
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9 views • July 31, 2020
America sees the same destruction every Presidential election year, accept for the craziness is getting worse. The Dems are using their foot soldiers Antifa along with BLM to attack Trump supporters, and the Dems call them peaceful protesters.
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