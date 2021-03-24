BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Permaculture Design Course 2021 (Geoff Lawton) - 1.3 – The Philosophy Behind Permaculture
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
553 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
65 views • March 24, 2021
Learning Objectives:

At the end of this video you should be able to:
-Identify the prime directives of permaculture and the PDC course
-Recognize the different environmental dilemmas the world is facing

Brief Overview:

In “Permaculture: The Design Philosophy,” I begin to unpack the philosophy behind permaculture. This philosophy has values and ethics, and these ethics help define what we want and--just as importantly--what we do not want.

The world is faced with multiple environmental dilemmas, which are often exacerbated through human interaction. Among other things, our consumption lifestyle has led us down a path of possible extinction, but we can undo what we have done much faster than people realize. The most pressing of these dilemmas include soil erosion, deforestation, and pollution. Permaculture seeks to address these problems by partnering ecosystem interactions through intelligent ecological design.

Key takeaways:

-Permaculture is a “Design Science”
The prime directive of permaculture is to take responsibility for our existence and that of our children

-The Permaculture Design Certificate (PDC) course is about learning how applying permaculture can have innumerable positive effects

-Design intention with information

-The earth self-regulates to disturbance

-Life is about cooperation, not competition
Keywords
sciencegardengreenphilosophycoursedesignhumanchickenbillresponsibilitygeoffpermaculturegrowingcooperationtractormollisonlawtonpdcswale
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Iva Greene
The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

Mike Adams
The real value of heirloom seed kits: Building a seed bank that actually works

The real value of heirloom seed kits: Building a seed bank that actually works

HRS Editors
To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

Mike Adams
Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy