Permaculture Design Course 2021 (Geoff Lawton) - 1.3 – The Philosophy Behind Permaculture

Learning Objectives:



At the end of this video you should be able to:

-Identify the prime directives of permaculture and the PDC course

-Recognize the different environmental dilemmas the world is facing



Brief Overview:



In “Permaculture: The Design Philosophy,” I begin to unpack the philosophy behind permaculture. This philosophy has values and ethics, and these ethics help define what we want and--just as importantly--what we do not want.



The world is faced with multiple environmental dilemmas, which are often exacerbated through human interaction. Among other things, our consumption lifestyle has led us down a path of possible extinction, but we can undo what we have done much faster than people realize. The most pressing of these dilemmas include soil erosion, deforestation, and pollution. Permaculture seeks to address these problems by partnering ecosystem interactions through intelligent ecological design.



Key takeaways:



-Permaculture is a “Design Science”

The prime directive of permaculture is to take responsibility for our existence and that of our children



-The Permaculture Design Certificate (PDC) course is about learning how applying permaculture can have innumerable positive effects



-Design intention with information



-The earth self-regulates to disturbance



-Life is about cooperation, not competition