Del BigTree at the HighWire
June 9, 2023
Mikki’s Willis’ long awaited third installment of his Plandemic series, The Great Awakening, premiered last weekend in Austin, TX, with a red carpet packed with luminaries of the health freedom movement. If you weren’t one of the thousands of people who watched it all live on The HighWire, here’s a little taste of what you missed.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2t5t0m-the-great-awakening-has-begun.html
