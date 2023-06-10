THE GREAT AWAKENING HAS BEGUN

Del BigTree at the HighWire





June 9, 2023





Mikki’s Willis’ long awaited third installment of his Plandemic series, The Great Awakening, premiered last weekend in Austin, TX, with a red carpet packed with luminaries of the health freedom movement. If you weren’t one of the thousands of people who watched it all live on The HighWire, here’s a little taste of what you missed.





