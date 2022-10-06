300 PRC vs 338 Lapua: Is the 300 PRC Just a Boutique Round?

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!





Unless you keep a watchful eye on or participate in long-range shooting, you likely missed the introduction of the Hornady .300 PRC (Precision Rifle Cartridge) in 2018. Hornady designed the 300 PRC to be the ideal 30-caliber magnum for long-range precision rifle competition. And when we say “long-range” we are talking 1,500 yards at a minimum.





In the past, if you wanted to shoot that far, you needed to employ the use of the heavy-hitting 338 Lapua Magnum and all its shoulder bruising recoil that it imparts on its victims…err…shooters.





The 338 Lapua Mag was designed to punch through military-grade body armor at 1,000 yards and currently holds the #3 and #10 positions on the ten longest sniper rifle shots in history.





Both rifle cartridges were designed for ELR (Extra Long Range) shooting, but which one is going to be the best option for you?





The one thing that the 300 PRC has going for it is the incredibly reduced recoil over the 338 Lapua. Furthermore the 300 PRC was developed to be the ideal 30 caliber cartridge while the 338 Lapua was built to be a bridge caliber between the 300 Win Mag and 50 BMG. Both rounds accomplish their goal, but ammo availability is a huge issue. Currently, 300 PRC is only available from Hornady and through handloading, which makes the 338 Lapua easier to find even if it's more expensive.





Neither of the rounds are cheap to shoot and are typically only seen at the 1000 yard line or further and are not for afternoon plinking or the causal shooter.





