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Nuggets of TRUTH - Living in Victory
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Nuggets of TRUTH!
Sunday's teaching will reveal what we all know. There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS!
Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org
Give online by texting
73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line!
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EMAIL:
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www.christlifecenter.org
Sunday's teaching will reveal what we all know. There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS!
Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org
Give online by texting
73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line!
Video and Music clips are licensed by:
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
Music clips are licensed by:
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
www.sermoncentral.com
Online Services
We provide weekly online Services and Teachings
Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrRickPatterson
www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson
www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson
www.drrickpatterson.com
www.rickpatterson.blogspot.com
www.drrickpatterson.com
www.brighteon.com/drrickpatterson
www.gab.com/drrickpatterson
www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson
www.brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson
www.patterson.org
www.facebook.com/drrickpatterson
https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson
EMAIL:
[email protected]
[email protected]
Social Media:
www.gettr.com/drrickpatterson
www.twitter.com/drrickey
www.instagram.com/ricklpatterson
www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson
www.parler.com/drrickpatterson
www.telegram.com/drrickpqttterson
www.gab.com/drrickpatterson
www.signal.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpatterson
www.christlifecenter.org
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