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Marc Randazza: CarpeDonktum/FairUse, “Anti-Lynchining”/BHAZ, Corporate Attacks on Free Speech
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6 views • June 26, 2020
Marc Randazza, first amendment & intellectual property lawyer, joins to talk about corporate pressure on Facebook to step up censorship of conservatives, Carpe Donktum’s ban from Twitter & talk of being sued for fair use parody, and where do we draw the line on hate speech as Rand Paul exposes the dangers of the “anti-lynching” bill
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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