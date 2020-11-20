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Dr. Calvin Beisner, CHP Virtual Conference 2020
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42 views • November 20, 2020
Dr. Beisner, founder and spokesman for the Cornwall Alliance, a creation stewardship organization based in Chatanooga, Tennessee, powerfully presented information on a variety of topics relating to the environment, energy and the economy.
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For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
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FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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