The Brave Will Come Out & Support A REAL Rooted Cause - NITA.ONE

Hopefully The Music Is Not Too Epic For This, LOL! Or Maybe It'll Help Inspire You More? All Thoughts Appreciated.

Non-Complete Transcript (Limited):

What's going to happen when the elites only further to control the internet? I like to prevent disease, not just treat it.

Any grassroots change ULTIMATELY IRL with focus on changing our MINDS will prevent ANY catastrophe.

Nature is being TURNED into evil.

Don't turn yourself in, or give in to the system that is NOT of nature; live in, by being the change, living truth of nature.

Whether that be studying natural law, talking with others, developing a spiritual practice, eating whole real foods & growing them yourself, taking time off technology...

Agree or disagree all you want, but nature IS the answer. If we cannot unite around SIMPLY that, then we have a problem.

As much as anyone would like to promote anything else, we should likely focus on UNITY FIRST, if ANYONE expects change. It should be top priority; this is a call from nature, from truth.

You cannot be free, if you cannot recognize it's there. You cannot heal yourself, if you can't recognize YOU CAN. We need starter steps, one at a time, we must TRANSITION society. The world WORKS & was made FOR US...

It is VERY possible, especially before it's too late to which I hope it may never be especially

if we change ourselves to effectively change the world. Rid of statism, fill your life WITH LIFE; so yes, represent by showing your worth one way or another & being the source of life & light upon others,

not confusion or controversy; seek by all ends, to free your fellowmen respectfully as a human, appealing if you must, to their level of understanding & consciousness. Are they good people at HEART, INTENTION? How about you?

We could just sit back and watch it all fall apart, but then we are WILLING to let lives set ablaze by the establishment and systems of evil; let's not be ignorant, to the change we can do now.

NITA remains as our last chance, but really the one message as mission through all the generations; history will speak of this, many will speak of YOU, shall you decide to become more outspoken & present.

I encourage you, I will acknowledge you, I will love you as human to human, for simply doing the deed of utilzing your human nature & consciousness by talking to others & using your creativity for something you actually believe in.

I want you to believe in it, I want you to be inspired. If you don't think unity is possible, then that is often the very problem. If you aren't inspired, how can you? What more may give way to the very necessary truth?

And that if we were to live in truth, we'd have more potential & creativity than ever, children will have more imagination & critical thinking & common sense & family traditions & less technology-dependence or celebrity-obsessions.

Bring people up, perhaps may you see it alike bringing a child up, don't use them to YOUR egotistic advantage; work WITH people, CARE to do so. If you don't care to listen to my words or to do anything; I will admit you are part of the problem; maybe not directly part of it, however in time it does become. It WILL be sad to see how you may succumb to the fate of a world you could've saved, how your ancestry of survival and striving hard all this time has led to you doing nothing. What do you want others to think of you when it comes to alignment with the truth? Regardless of what those who are indulged in evil or distraction alike, believe. You are doing nothing complaining about it, nothing talking about it online with those who have no intention to do anything about it or feeding the echo-chamber,

When is enough, enough for you. Is it even about you? Or is it about the truth. As humans, we can do so much; yet people SLUM to doing little to nothing for truth, and much for non-related or transitional or out-of-way causes.

You MUST face your fears, you MUST be brave; and if you are, you are the beacon of light onto the truth & nature itself. What do you put first? Yourself, others or truth for all of us to even live & be our best selves?

You can be angry, you can be compassionate; your choice, both have a time and place; but understand where they come from, understand when to be used; UNDERSTAND for UNITY. Argue for division.

Say NITA isn't clear enough for division, say the answers are already present, we simply shouldn't be god or claim to have rights that we don't have for unity. Keep it simple & actively seek simplicity while embracing natural difference, embracing natural disaster, natural change, natural problems; and indeed, are you for the natural change that calls us toward being & acting with truth. Or are you for the EVIL change that wants to denature.

Think good will win at the end? What about the expense? How about technology & denaturing that has never been done before in history? Their change can in effect, WORK long-term. However, our change, can too. It is OUR decision. #nita #nitaone #natureistheanswer