BGMCTV P116 Parash 13 Shemot 1:1-6:1

The second book of the TORAH is called שׁמות ואלה in the Hebrew Codex from the opening words; but in the Septuagint and Vulgate it has received the name Ἔξοδος, Exodus, from the first half of its contents. It gives an account of the first stage in the fulfillment of the promises given to the patriarchs, with reference to the growth of the children of Israel into a numerous people, their deliverance from Egypt, and their adoption at Sinai as the people of God. It embraces a period of 360 years, extending from the death of Yoseph/Joseph, with which the book of Beresheet/ Genesis closes, to the building of the tabernacle, at the commencement of the second year after the departure from Egypt.

In this teaching we will focus on the parallels between Moshe's birth and how one man took the people out of bondage of man to walk with Yehovah. Then we will draw parallels to Yeshua the Messiah how His birth and the life of His mother mirrors that of Moshe and his parents.

