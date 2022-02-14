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BREAKING: Police sabotage heavy equipment at Coutts
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662 views • February 14, 2022
BREAKING: Police sabotage heavy equipment at Coutts
http://www.TruckerLawyer.ca
Police confirmed that they were behind the damage caused to vehicles on private land in Coutts, Alberta.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3GZXjap
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story.
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http://www.TruckerLawyer.ca
Police confirmed that they were behind the damage caused to vehicles on private land in Coutts, Alberta.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3GZXjap
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story.
►https://www.RebelNews.com for more great content.
We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting, so please consider supporting us through one of the following:
►Donating to help fund our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►Signing up for our free emails and newsletters - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Becoming a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►Buying Rebel gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
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