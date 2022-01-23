Virus Isolation - Is It Real? Dr. Andrew Kaufman Responds To Jeremy Hammond

Virus Isolation - Is It Real? Dr. Andrew Kaufman Responds To Jeremy HammondAndrew Kaufman M.D. refutes Jeremy Hammond's recent interview opining that SARS-CoV-2 has been shown to exist. Point by point, Kaufman debunks Hammond's explanation of how a virus is discovered.The definitions, the science, and technology behind isolation, the methodology being used by scientists, and the agenda by governmental agencies are examined with the appropriate corrections. Hammond's argument is the same old one trick pony being trotted out with pomp, circumstance, and pedigree.Thank you for your beautiful use of reason Andy.From 51:00 on is a simple, brilliant refutation of Virology. A child could understand this explanation.Like a lot of doctors, “virologists” can be utterly arrogant. They aren't going to accept something that makes their careers a joke. It would be hard to take to realize your life's work is based on a mythical creature.SARS-CoV-2 is a very obvious fairy-tale.The fact this is still being debated tells me billions of people will have to die. Enjoy whatever life you have left. Doctors don't even seem to know they were taught medicine from Rockefeller.source: