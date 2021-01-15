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Alap & Lukas in concert
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0 view • January 15, 2021
Alap + Lukas in concert at the Songs of the Soul Concert in Zurich in 2013. Both musicians are from Switzerland and are students of Sri Chinmoy. They include meditation in their music as well as in their daily life. Filmed by kedarvideo.
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