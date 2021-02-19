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Robert Welch Predicts Insiders’ Plans to Destroy America (1974 Speech)
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27 views • February 19, 2021
Robert Welch understood the Insiders’ plans to destroy America in 1958 when he founded The John Birch Society. In his 1974 speech to members, he exposed the Globalist agenda and predicted the problems America would face today with uncanny accuracy.
Find out for yourself not only his predictions, but also his solution to protect American sovereignty and stop the New World Order before its too late!
Find out for yourself not only his predictions, but also his solution to protect American sovereignty and stop the New World Order before its too late!
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