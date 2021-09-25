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La Quinta Columna: On Accidents Near 5G Antennas
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366 views • September 25, 2021
La Quinta Columna continues its investigation related to the accidents and deaths resulting from the electronic excitation of graphene oxide in people’s bodies when near 5G antennas.
Although it may seem like a coincidence, it should not be ruled out that the possibility of more and more deaths near these antennas will increase as time goes by.
Although it may seem like a coincidence, it should not be ruled out that the possibility of more and more deaths near these antennas will increase as time goes by.
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