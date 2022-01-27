© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sit-In at vax only American Museum of Natural History. 3 arrested and charged with trespassing - NYC - 1/26/2022
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • January 27, 2022
1/26/2022: Anti-mandate protesters attempted to peacefully visit the museum without masks or vaccine passports. Everyone had a reservation. They were charged with trespassing, This was their second try at this location. During the first attempt they were denied use of the restrooms. IG: @eastghostreports Twitter: @njegmedia
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.