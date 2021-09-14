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RESIST THE MARK - Message from God
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182 views • September 14, 2021
In this video I share an important message: Resist the mark and God will protect you, just as He protected Abram and Sarai when they were commanded to leave Canaan. "Eye has not seen, ear has not heard, what God has ready for those who love Him." Believe that you can Trust Him and then wait and see what He will do. Amen!
LINK TO MY WEBSITE: https://www.entertheark21.com/account/my-account
LINK TO MY WEBSITE: https://www.entertheark21.com/account/my-account
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