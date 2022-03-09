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FULL SHOW: Stop The Mutilations And Experimentations On Our Kids
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61 views • March 09, 2022
Kristi Leigh focuses on efforts to protect our children from the liberal leftist loonies and demented deranged demons trying to indoctrinate our children to accept experimental gene therapies and push sexuality on them as young as 5 years old. She’s joined by a father who’s been fighting to protect his son from getting transitioned and doctors trying to protect their patients.
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