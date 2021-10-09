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Jerry Reed's F-16 Monologue
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93 views • October 09, 2021
Jerry Reed's F-16 Monologue
Dec 7, 2014
Reedology
This is from the live album Flyin' High and it's over 17 minutes long.
Uploaded on YouTube by Reedology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BamgRmO_s3Y
Thank you Jerry Reed.
Dec 7, 2014
Reedology
This is from the live album Flyin' High and it's over 17 minutes long.
Uploaded on YouTube by Reedology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BamgRmO_s3Y
Thank you Jerry Reed.
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